School bus involved in crash on I-285 in metro Atlanta

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A school bus appears to have been involved in a collision on a metro Atlanta highway Thursday morning.
The accident happened on Interstate 285 at Glenwood Road.
A Georgia Department of Transportation camera shows lanes are still open, with the school bus on the side of the highway.
Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more about the incident.
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