Stay weather aware: Risk for severe storms, flooding from Arthur remnants later today, tonight

The remnants of Tropical Storm Arthur will bring the threat for heavy rain, flooding and even isolated severe storms to north Georgia.

The tropical storm dissipated in Texas late Wednesday night, but what’s left of it will move through Georgia Thursday afternoon, night and into Friday.

Severe Weather Team 2 is taking you through the latest timing and storm impacts, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The greatest flood and storm threats will be across the southern half of our area. As with most tropical systems, there will be some risk for a brief tornado as it moves through the area. That risk is, overall, low though.

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A flood watch goes into effect this morning and will last through early Saturday. Between 2-4 inches of rainfall are likely with locally higher amounts possible.

It won’t take much rain to push the rivers, creeks and streams up and lead to flooding issues in poor drainage areas. There is also the risk for damaging wind gusts that may bring down trees with the ground saturated.

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