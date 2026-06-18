FIFA Fan Fest organizers monitoring severe weather risk Thursday

ATLANTA — With the second World Cup match in Atlanta scheduled for Thursday at 12 p.m., thousands are expected in Centennial Olympic Park for FIFA Fan Fest to watch South Africa play Czechia.

Officials with FIFA Fan Fest have issued an advisory for fans in Atlanta with the event beginning at 11 a.m.

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking remnants of Tropical Storm Arthur that will bring the risk for storms and flooding later Thursday.

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In a statement, officials wrote that they would be closely monitoring the weather conditions for Thursday, but there is currently no change to the operation plan.

Fans are encouraged to check official FIFA Fan Fest Atlanta and Centennial Olympic Park channels before going to the event.

The second of eight matches for Atlanta will not be affected as Atlanta Stadium’s roof will remain closed.

FIFA Fan Fest is slated to be open until 11 p.m. Thursday night, and Channel 2 Action News will keep you updated if weather impacts have event organizers decide to shut it down.

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