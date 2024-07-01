Homicide suspect shot by police after chase, firing gun at GA officers

SAVANNAH, Ga, — Georgia police shot a homicide suspect who pulled out a gun and fired at officers, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI says the shooting happened near the entrance to a Home Depot on Sunday night in Chatham County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Chatham County officers attempted to stop a homicide suspect, who was seen driving near Victory Drive, around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Gregory Eugene Griffin, started speeding away from police. Investigators said he eventually crashed into another vehicle while driving in the wrong lane.

At this point, Griffin ran out of his car, pulled out a gun and shot at officers, the GBI said. The three officers shot back at Griffin and injured him near the entrance to the Home Depot off Victory Drive.

TRENDING STORIES:

Griffin was taken to a nearby hospital. The GBI did not release his condition. No officers were injured in the incident.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Statesboro at 912-871-1121. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Deputies looking for missing woman last seen Friday in central GA

©2024 Cox Media Group