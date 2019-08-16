Hero teacher saves child from choking at elementary school

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - A Bartow County teacher is being hailed as a hero after saving a kindergartner who was choking on a piece of candy Thursday.
Channel 2's Berndt Petersen is at Hamilton Crossing Elementary School, where a peppermint candy got stuck in a little girl's throat.
Numerous faculty members rushed to try to help as she choked.
We're talking to the teacher and the child she saved, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
