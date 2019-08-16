  • Hero teacher saves child from choking at elementary school

    By: Berndt Petersen

    Updated:

    BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - A Bartow County teacher is being hailed as a hero after saving a kindergartner who was choking on a piece of candy Thursday.

    Channel 2's Berndt Petersen is at Hamilton Crossing Elementary School, where a peppermint candy got stuck in a little girl's throat.

    Numerous faculty members rushed to try to help as she choked.

    We're talking to the teacher and the child she saved, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

    TRENDING STORIES

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories