Here’s your chance to share your thoughts on adding more express lanes to I-285

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation wants to add new express lanes on Interstate 285 in DeKalb County. But first, they want to hear from drivers about their proposal.

GDOT will host three conversations within the next week to discuss the I-285 Eastside Express Lanes Project.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The first is scheduled for Wednesday night at 5 p.m. at the Exchange Park Gym on Columbia Drive. The other two events will be held Dec. 9 at the DoubleTree Hotel on LaVista Road and

GDOT first proposed the project in 2019. The plans are to install dedicated lanes similar to the Peach Pass lanes on I-285 from Henderson Road to Interstate 20.

You can review the plan here.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group