0 Here's some of the latest tech on display at Consumer Electronics Show 2019

LAS VEGAS - The latest in technology is on display at the Consumer Electronics Show this week.

Nearly 200,000 people, including Channel 2's consumer adviser Clark Howard, are in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the show.

Howard met up with two Georgia startups attending; one of them wants to help you make money and the other wants to help look after your elderly loved ones.

For many Americans, a consistent source of income is difficult to achieve. According to one 2015 study, 43 percent of Americans aren't sure how much money they'll make each month.

“The solution is not credit. It's not, 'Go get a payday loan.' It's not, 'Put that on your credit card.' It's finding work in order to fill that gap,” Adam Roseman said.

Roseman founded the Steady app to help people fill in their income gaps.

Steady, which is free to download, asks users questions to help align them with jobs that match their strengths.

TRENDING STORIES:

“It will give you guidance on how long the application process will take, and you can click to start the application,” Roseman said.

The app includes a benefits tab that offers such things as a pharmacy discount card and an income tracker. Roseman said the data the app collects will help lenders verify income.

This will help people get the same type of lending a W2 employee would have.

Another Georgia startup, Sensorcall, developed by Fereydoun Taslimi, is meant to help users keep track of their elderly loved ones.

“This device has a whole bunch of sensors inside it, and you need, depending on the size of the house, you need three to five of them,” Taslimi said. “It learns the habits of the inhabitants there and if anything unusual happens, it alerts the caregiver.”

Once alerted, users will be able to communicate with their loved ones through a speaker in the device.

There's no camera and it will not record words -- only sounds -- something Taslimi said is key.

“Privacy basically translates to dignity for older people, and nobody likes to be watched all the time,” Taslimi said.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.