WARNING: Doctors seeing rise in children swallowing button batteries

ATLANTA - There's a new warning of which parents need to be aware. Local doctors say they're seeing a rise in children swallowing something most families have in their homes: button batteries.
It can cause severe internal burns and even death.
"That battery is really causing heat and damage to the esophagus, and what’s even worse is right behind esophagus are major blood vessels, and if it erodes through (the) esophagus, it can get into those blood vessels," said Dr. Cary Sauer, with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.
Sauer said there have been quite a few deaths related to swallowing button batteries around the country. The batteries are commonly found in toys.
