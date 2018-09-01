Here's how much time you'll waste commuting in Atlanta in your lifetime

ATLANTA, Ga. - It’s no secret traffic in Atlanta is one of the worst in the nation. But do you know how much time you actually spend commuting?
Educated Driver, a driver safety site, recently conducted a study to find out how much time you will waste commuting in your lifetime.
To do so, its researchers used the U.S. Census Bureau to gather data on the average daily roundtrip commute times for nearly 1,000 cities across the country. For the study, the analysts set the starting work age at 18 and the retirement age at 63, which is the average retirement age for employees in the U.S.
Triple Team Traffic brings you live traffic updates Monday through Friday, every 10 minutes on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Thousands line the streets for Dragon Con Parade 2018 today
- John McCain recalled as loving father, statesman who 'called on us to be better'
- T-Pain detained at Atlanta airport after gun found in bag, police say
After analyzing the results, they found that people in densely populated areas will waste the most time commuting. In New York, the average person will spend about 560 days going to and from work, Chicagoans will spend about 506 days traveling, and folks in San Francisco will spend 502 days in transit.
As for Atlanta, locals will lose 484 days of commuting in a lifetime, according to the findings.
This isn’t the first time the city has appeared on such a list.
In 2017, Atlanta ranked No. 4 on Inrix’s list of the top 10 U.S. cities with the worst traffic, based on the average time wasted per commuter. According to the transportation analytics company, metro Atlantans spend 72 hours per commuter per year in traffic congestion.
This article was written by Najja Parker with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}