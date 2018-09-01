Thousands to line the streets for Dragon Con Parade 2018 today

Get ready to fight the crowds Labor Day weekend, Atlanta.
More than 700,000 people are expected to pack the city this holiday weekend and it all starts with the biggest crowd drawer of the weekend: the Dragon Con Parade.
People dressed in their best cosplays will line the streets downtown as early as 7 a.m. to get the best spots for the parade, which begins at 10 a.m.
We have live coverage to prepare you for Dragon Con parade, traffic and more on Channel 2 Action News Saturday AM
Dragon Con started in Atlanta 32 years ago and this year's attendance is expected to be 82,000.
Other big events over Labor Day include the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Georgia Tech's season opener and Atlanta Black Gay Parade.
