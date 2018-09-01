ATLANTA - Security officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that they detained rapper T-Pain on Friday afternoon after he tried going through a security checkpoint with a gun at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Atlanta police said the gun was found in a backpack belonging to T-Pain, whose real name is Faheem Rashad Najm. Investigators said the bag was being carried by his bodyguard, Carlos Aleili Flores.
T-Pain and his bodyguard were taken to the airport police precinct while officers looked into the situation.
“(T-Pain) advised that he was the rightful owner of the firearm and provided his valid permit to carry. (His) weapon was returned to him, and no charges were filed,” police said in a statement to Channel 2 Action News.
The rapper took to Instagram, saying he might be “a bit late to Lubbock, TX,” and showed a picture of a secured case where guns are kept inside the police precinct.
