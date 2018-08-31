DRUG BUST: $5M worth of drugs hidden in food boxes, cash sealed inside walls

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators said they seized cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and a large stash of cash in Gwinnett County after receiving a tip about a local tire shop.
During a news conference Friday, the Atlanta Field Division of the Drug Enforcement Administration confirmed agents found a suitcase and money stashed inside a wall.
They said drugs worth an estimated $5 million were hidden in Jarochas and Marianitas packaging.
