0 Popular bakery owner accused in murder-for-hire plot involving business partner

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - The owner of a popular bakery is in jail, charged in connection with his business partner's murder.

Jerry Moore, 46, was stabbed to death in his east Cobb County home in 2014.

Prosecutors charged Best Dang Bakery owner Ross Byrne this week with murder and other charges, alleging he ordered the murder of Moore. The co-conspirator and former employee, Johnathan Wheeler, was convicted by a jury last week for stabbing Moore more than 30 times.

Investigators said Byrne and Moore shared the business and the home, but then their relationship turned sour.

"That's not your every day thing," Audrey Segars told Channel 2 Action News.

Segars never thought the owner of one of her favorite Cherokee County bakeries would become an accused killer.

She said she watched as authorities raided Best Dang Bakery Tuesday morning. On Thursday, Cobb County police arrested Byrne in Moore's murder.

“They were out here combing the place. We just assumed it had been robbed,” Segars said.

A grand jury indicted Byrne Thursday after prosecutors said he ordered the killing of his business partner so he would be the bakery's sole owner.

Channel 2's Matt Johnson spoke with one of the victim's best friends, who said Byrne had a spending problem.

"He had the vision of grandeur for the bakery, and Jerry was the one always bringing him back to reality," Randy Doolittle said.

Byrne is facing murder and other charges because prosecutors said he had a role in making the murder look like a home invasion.

"We always knew Ross was implicated in the whole thing, and once that conviction was solid, then we knew the DA would have to charge Ross," Randy Doolittle said.

Now friends of Moore's said they miss his kindness and generosity as they lean on their faith for the men accused of his murder.

An arraignment is set to happen next month in Superior Court.

