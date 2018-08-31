'Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta' star wanted for questioning in deadly shooting

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a man who they said was a witness to a shooting Monday night on Martin Luther King Drive.
Atlanta Police Homicide Unit is asking the public for assistance in locating Lyndon Akhil Smith, a reality TV star who also goes by “Sas.” Smith is known for being a cast member of VH1's "Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta."
Police said during the investigation, a man was found shot in the head at 3221 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. He was immediately rushed to Grady Hospital in critical condition.
APD officials said while investigating the shooting, additional officers responded to a crash at the Interstate 285 on-ramp at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Police said the driver of a car involved had been shot as well and later died from his injuries.
APD officials told Channel 2 Action News it appears the driver of the car was in the parking lot at 3221 Martin Luther King Jr Drive when he was shot.
Police said Smith was a witness to the shooting.
If you have any information, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
