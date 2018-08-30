ATLANTA - Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Nicole Carr has learned the couple accusing Georgia Tech basketball coach Josh Pastner of sexual assault has produced a new piece of potentially key evidence.
The new piece of evidence is a shirt they claim has Pastner’s DNA on it. The accuser, Jennifer Pendley, says she wore the shirt the night of the alleged assault in 2016.
At this point, Pastner has refused DNA testing.
PREVIOUS INVESTIGATIONS:
- Nov. 8, 2017 - Man says GT coach knew he bought flights, meals, clothes for players
- Jan. 13, 2018 - Georgia Tech's Pastner files suit, claims fraud, extortion
- Feb. 8, 2018 - Ga. Tech basketball coach: 'Zero truth' to sexual assault allegations
- July 10, 2018 - Jail recordings suggest false sex assault claims against Georgia Tech's Pastner
- July 18, 2018 - Judge denies request from accusers of Georgia Tech coach Pastner to delay case
