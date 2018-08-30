  • Couple accusing GT coach of sex assault produces key piece of evidence

    By: Nicole Carr

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Nicole Carr has learned the couple accusing Georgia Tech basketball coach Josh Pastner of sexual assault has produced a new piece of potentially key evidence.

    The new piece of evidence is a shirt they claim has Pastner’s DNA on it. The accuser, Jennifer Pendley, says she wore the shirt the night of the alleged assault in 2016.

    At this point, Pastner has refused DNA testing.

