DA: 15 arrest warrants issued for ex-Sgt. accused of sexual assault

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne has learned that more than a dozen arrest warrants have been issued for former East Point Police Sgt. Richard Gooddine.
Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard told Winne a Superior Court Judge issued 15 warrants Friday morning.
Howard told Winne that Gooddine has until 5 p.m. to turn himself in.
Gooddine is accused of sexual assault and child molestation dating back several years.
Gooddine, who was terminated earlier this month, has told Channel 2 Action News that he is “not guilty.”
