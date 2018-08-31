  • DA: 15 arrest warrants issued for ex-Sgt. accused of sexual assault

    ATLANTA - Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne has learned that more than a dozen arrest warrants have been issued for former East Point Police Sgt. Richard Gooddine.

    Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard told Winne a Superior Court Judge issued 15 warrants Friday morning.

    Howard told Winne that Gooddine has until 5 p.m. to turn himself in. 

    Gooddine is accused of sexual assault and child molestation dating back several years.

    Gooddine, who was terminated earlier this month, has told Channel 2 Action News that he is “not guilty.”

