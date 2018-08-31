  • 'This was not murder.' Family of suspect accused of killing 'close friend' speaks to Channel 2

    GREENE COUNTY, Ga. - The family of a retired firefighter talked only to Channel 2 Action News after police said he killed a man at his home in the high-end Reynolds development on Lake Oconee. Chad Haufler is charged with murder. 

    Members of Haufler​​​​​​​'s family told Channel 2 Action News they knew the victim, Marc Dimos, and they said they do not think the incident was murder.

    "We've been married for 25 years. I know my husband very well," Haufler​​​​​​​'s wife said. "This was not murder."

    The shooting was reported just before 7 a.m. Tuesday inside the home on Jones Bluff Court.

