'This was not murder.' Family of suspect accused of killing 'close friend' speaks to Channel 2

GREENE COUNTY, Ga. - The family of a retired firefighter talked only to Channel 2 Action News after police said he killed a man at his home in the high-end Reynolds development on Lake Oconee. Chad Haufler is charged with murder.
[READ MORE: Retired firefighter charged with murder in death of 'close friend' at Lake Oconee]
Members of Haufler's family told Channel 2 Action News they knew the victim, Marc Dimos, and they said they do not think the incident was murder.
"We've been married for 25 years. I know my husband very well," Haufler's wife said. "This was not murder."
The shooting was reported just before 7 a.m. Tuesday inside the home on Jones Bluff Court.
The suspect's children describe the relationship between their father and the friend he's accused of killing, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}