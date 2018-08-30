0 Channel 2 plans extensive coverage of Sen. John McCain's funeral

ATLANTA - Sen. John McCain's funeral is expected to include eulogies from former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, who both ran against the Arizona Republican in his own White House ambitions.

The senator died this past Saturday at his family ranch after a yearlong battle with brain cancer. A memorial service was held Thursday in Arizona after McCain's body laid in state at the Arizona Capitol.

A final memorial service will be held Saturday at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.

At 8:30 a.m., there will be a wreath-laying ceremony at the Vietnam War Memorial.

At 10 a.m., the national memorial service will be held in a private ceremony at Washington National Cathedral. The day will include tributes by McCain's daughter, Meghan, and son, Jimmy; President George W. Bush; President Barack Obama, Sen. Joe Lieberman and Henry Kissinger. Vice President Mike Pence is also likely to attend to represent the Trump administration.

There will be readings by his daughter, Sidney; Sen. Kelly Ayotte and Sen. Lindsey Graham. Renee Fleming will perform "Danny Boy."

Among the 15 pallbearers are former Vice President Joe Biden, actor Warren Beatty and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

On Sunday, McCain's family will travel to his final resting place in Annapolis. At 2 p.m., there will be a private ceremony at the U.S. Naval Academy. Sen. Lindsey Graham and Gen. David Petraeus will pay tribute.

McCain will be buried at the U.S. Naval Academy Cemetery on a peninsula overlooking the Severn River in Annapolis, Maryland.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

