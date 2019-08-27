0 Thieves threaten to blow up metro Walmart before stealing pricey items, police say

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - People inside a Henry County Walmart said they heard two men making terroristic threats. Police say the men threatened a cashier and got away with pricey items without paying.

The theft happened Aug. 14 at the Walmart on South Willow Lane.

Police said the criminals were captured via surveillance video.

According to detectives, once the pair got to the self checkout, they started a scene and told an employee that they were going to "blow up the store."

"That'll cause a panic, so everyone will run out of the store," customer Ken Breedlove said.

"This makes it scary. This is serious," customer Dawn Callum said.

While security responded, police said a man in a maroon shirt tried to walk out with some items.

An employee stopped him, but another man in a black tank top took off.

Investigators say both men returned just a few hours later and got away with several items, including a pricey flat screen TV.

"They'll probably try it someplace else to see how it works out," Breedlove said.

Police said the suspects drove away in a red sedan.

The two are now wanted on charges of making terroristic threats and theft.

