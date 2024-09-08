Student arrested after nearly entering Henry County middle school with gun

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The Henry County Police Department say they found a gun at a local middle school on Thursday.
Police say school resource officers were alerted to a tip that quickly involved School Staff and School Resource Officers investigating a report that a student intended to bring a firearm on the campus of Woodland Middle School.
Officials say they identified the student, and recovered the gun before the student made it inside of the school just before 9 a.m.
HCPD say the student was arrested and charged with possession of pistol/revolver by person under 18 years of age and carrying weapon in school safety zone.
The case is still under investigation, officials say.
