Stockbridge police investigate series of car break-ins at four neighborhoods

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — The Stockbridge Police Department is investigating a series of vehicle break-ins that happened across four neighborhoods on Saturday night.

According to police, 19 entering autos were reported in the Glynn Addy, Gardens at Eagles Landing, Windsong Plantation, and Wild Wind subdivisions.

Police are asking that anyone with a video security system at their homes in those communities check the footage for anything that could help their investigation.

While the reports are under investigation, police put out a reminder to residents to take steps to ensure their vehicles, and any items inside, stay safe.

The department recommended practicing Hide, Lock, Take:

Hide your valuables from plain sight.

Lock your doors to secure your vehicle.

Take your keys with you.

Anyone with information about the break-ins is asked to call police at 770-957-9121.

