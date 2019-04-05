0 Pregnant woman, teenage son killed during hostage standoff in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A tense standoff ended with three people dead in a Henry County home Friday morning.

The standoff started in the Eagle Ridge subdivision in Stockbridge just before 11 a.m. Thursday.

Channel 2’s Darryn Moore learned that just before 3:30 a.m. Friday, officers found two people and the gunman dead inside the home.

Police told Channel 2’s Christian Jennings that the pregnant woman, along with her 16-year-old son who police said was being held hostage throughout the day Thursday, were killed in the home.

The gunman also died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.

The standoff is over 3 people found dead inside the house including the gunman — Darryn Moore (@DarrynMooreWSB) April 5, 2019

Police said a gunman shot two Henry County police officers who showed up to the house on a call where the gunman, described as a boyfriend, refused to leave the home.

The officers are being treated at Grady Memorial Hospital.

[READ: Family of Henry County officer calls shooting their 'worst nightmare']

We’re working to learn the officers’ conditions and about the victims who died in the home, for updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach spoke the victim's sister, who said she spoke to the boyfriend about hosting a baby shower Saturday.

She said her sister was a registered nurse, was going back to school and was eight months pregnant.

Sister of murdered pregnant victim and mother of teen killed says shooter had no history of violence. She described finding her body at the home Thursday morning before the standoff. Says she was due to have a son on April 23rd and the baby shower would have been tomorrow pic.twitter.com/tSYDobU0GT — Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) April 5, 2019

She also said her sister was in a five-year relationship and was not happy.

[READ: Woman was trying to evict boyfriend before standoff, documents say]

Police did confirm that the gunman killed himself. It isn’t clear when the pregnant woman (who family told me was the man’s girlfriend) and her teenage son were killed. Watch for @DarrynMooreWSB and @SteveGWSB reports starting at 4:30 — Christian Jennings (@CJenningsWSB) April 5, 2019

[PHOTOS: 2 officers injured in Henry County shooting]

As police, fire and tactical vehicles cleared out of the neighborhood streets, many people were able to go back to their homes.

For some people, it was almost 17 hours of not being able to go home, and for parents, not getting to their children in the area.

