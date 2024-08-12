Police want to identify man accused of exposing himself to woman in Home Depot

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County police looking for a man they say exposed himself to a woman in a Home Depot store.
According to police, on July 23 at about 2:07 p.m., the man entered the Home Depot located at 1750 Jonesboro Road in McDonough, followed a woman to an aisle, and exposed himself to her.
The woman reported the incident to a store employee and the man left the store.
He was seen leaving in a black Dodge Ram pickup truck.
If you know who he is, please contact Detective E. Luciano at 770-288-8278, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text us tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.
