Police want to identify 2 men accused of stealing credit cards in Henry County

Henry County police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men suspected of stealing credit cards.

On September 2, 2024, the men shattered the rear passenger window of the victim’s vehicle on the 3000 block of Baylor Circle.

Police say they stole credit cards from the vehicle.

Later that morning, the man wearing the gray sweatpants used the victim’s credit card to pay for an apple juice.

Both men are wanted for questioning.

If you recognize them, please call Detective Gairy at 770-288-8496 or the Henry County non-emergency dispatch at 770-957-9121.

