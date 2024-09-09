Parents concerned after Henry County middle school student brought gun to school

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — We’ve learned one day after the deadly shooting at Apalachee High, Henry County police say a student tried to get into a middle school there with a gun.

Police say school staff and resource officers were able to intercept the student before the child got into the school with the weapon.

“It’s not good,” parent Linda Turley said of the incident.

An incident that took place at Woodland Middle School one day after four people were killed, and nine others injured in a school shooting at Apalachee High.

Turley told Channel 2s Tom Jones her son was in school that day. “He didn’t know what was going on cause he went up to take his medicine and all the administrators took off running,” Turley explained.

She didn’t know if they ran to respond to the student with the gun. Parents say they didn’t even know about the gun incident until Henry County police sent out a news release Friday.

Willie Robinson says parents needed to know earlier.

“We got an email Friday night or afternoon. (They told) us they caught somebody come trying to get into the school with a weapon.”

Police say school staff and resource officers responded to a tip that a student had threatened to bring a firearm to school Thursday. They investigated and when the student arrived at Woodland Middle around 8:40 a.m., the child was stopped before entering the school and was arrested.

Robinson says once he learned of the incident, he thought about Apalachee.

“That went through my mind. We always tell my son and my grandbaby (that if) something like that happens at school, go hide. You know just hide somewhere.”

A spokesperson for the Henry County School System says they couldn’t immediately share details of what happened because of the police investigation.

The student faces possession of a firearm by a person under 18 and carrying a weapon in a school safety zone.

The school system reiterated the importance of vigilantly reporting suspicious activity to staff. You can call the See Something Say Something tipline at 770-220-7009.

