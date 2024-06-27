NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal guides hundreds of student athletes at Henry Co. summer camp

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office hosted a week of sports, mentorship and community training events alongside Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Shaquille O’Neal Sports Spectacular Summer Camp had record-breaking participation numbers.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

O’Neal, the director of community relations for HCSO, has coached more than 160 boys on the basketball courts so far.

On Friday, a representative for the sheriff’s office said more than 200 girls also signed up to play Flag Football, led by Terrence Stover, an “acclaimed high school championship-winning coach” from Parkview High School in Gwinnett County.

TRENDING STORIES:

During the camp, HCSO said multiple girl athletes were awarded scholarships, “exemplifying our commitment to nurturing talent and supporting youth aspirations.”

HCSO said the Girls’ Volleyball team was able to get two days of mentoring by members of the Atlanta Vibe, while boys were able to get baseball training with Otis Nixon of the Atlanta Braves.

Friday marks the last day of the week-long camp, which HCSO said had been a “tremendous success,” with participants having enriching experiences and learning valuable life lessons while being mentored by athletes and members of the sheriff’s office.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

'He’s going to do something dangerous': Police searching for peeping tom in DeKalb County

©2024 Cox Media Group