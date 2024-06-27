MARTA reminds Copa fans that rail service runs to stadium for matches, ‘quickly and safely’

ATLANTA — Ahead of Copa America’s U.S. versus Panama match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, MARTA officials are reminding fans that the train is the best way to get to the game.

As part of rail service for the event, MARTA says they’ll be providing additional run times to ensure fans can get to and from the match quickly and safely.

The extra train times also comes as traffic in Atlanta faces expected heavier, slower drive times than usual on Thursday night.

In addition to the Copa match, the first presidential debate of the 2024 election cycle will be at the Turner Broadcasting campus in Midtown, with former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden coming to Atlanta for the face-off.

“The U.S. Secret Service is expected to direct lane and street closures near the campus, with the potential for rolling roadblocks on the Downtown Connector,” which will impact traffic times, according to MARTA.

The Atlanta Police Department is also urging preparation for the busy evening.

“We are expecting a busy evening this Thursday, June 27, 2024. Copa America will be back at Mercedes-Benz Stadium where the US men’s national team will face Panama for each team’s second Group C game. Along with the game, Atlanta will host the first 2024 presidential debate. If you are planning an evening out in Atlanta, for the game, dinner or any other of our offerings, we encourage you to plan ahead and anticipate limited parking and heavier than usual traffic,” APD said in a statement.

They’re encouraging Atlanta residents and visitors use MARTA or rideshare services.

