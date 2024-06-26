11 arrested after numerous complaints about drug sales at DeKalb gas stations, apartment

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — After DeKalb police received several complaints about illegal drug sales nearly a dozen people were arrested.

Last Friday, DeKalb County police along with Alcohol Tobacco & Firearms (ATF) agents were called to the Texaco on Memorial Drive, the Amoco on Redan Road, the Uphill Flats apartments on Glenwood Road and the Food Mart on Flat Shoals Parkway.

The searches came after authorities received numerous complaints of drug sales and guns.

That evening DeKalb officials arrested 11 people and recovered four guns, one of which was stolen. Authorities also found marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl, Oxycodone and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspects’ ages and identities were not released.

