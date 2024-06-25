Video shows student throw boy headfirst into garbage can at DeKalb County high school

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Shocking cellphone video showed the moment a Miller Grove High School student threw another student into a garbage can, headfirst.

The incident happened on June 18.

“I was hurt. I was angry,” father Terrance Shedrick said about the incident.

The video was posted to social media and had more than one million views.

Shedrick said his son hurt his neck in the incident and is now too embarrassed to return to school.

