  • Man shot three times trying to stop robber from breaking into car, police say

    HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A Henry County homeowner is recovering after he was shot three times while trying to stop a man from breaking into his car.

    The victim’s wife said she had to duck as bullets crashed through the walls of her home on Combs Street in Locust Grove.

    Then she found her husband who was shot three times in their driveway.

    The bullets also pierced the walls of the home. The shooter got away and has not been caught.

