Man accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of clothing from Henry Co. store

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say stole hundreds of dollars worth of clothing from a clothing and shoe store.
On June 26, the man shown in surveillance images entered City Gear at 115 Fairview Road in Ellenwood, Georgia.
Police say he grabbed $481.98 worth of clothing from a display table near the front of the store and ran out to a waiting newer model gray Dodge Durango with no license plate.
Anyone who has information about the theft or who recognizes the suspect is urged to call Detective R. Leduc at 770-288-8254, the Henry County non-emergency dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text tips photos or videos to 770-220-7009.
