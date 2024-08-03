‘Leave my family out of it:’ Former Pres. Donald Trump, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp trade barbs online

ATLANTA — It’s not much of a secret that former President Donald Trump and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp aren’t each other’s biggest fans.

On Saturday, the men took to social media to fire shots at one another before the former president took the stage in a campaign rally in downtown Atlanta.

After landing in Atlanta, former Pres. Trump made a post on his social media platform Truth Social calling out Kemp and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

“Brian Kemp should focus his efforts on fighting crime, not fighting unity and the Republican party! His crime rate in Georgia is terrible, his crime rate in Atlanta is the worst, and his economy is average,” former Pres. Trump wrote.

He goes on to say that the governor only defeated gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams because of endorsements.

“He and his wife didn’t think he could win. I said, ‘I’m telling you you’re going to win.’ Then he won, he was happy, and his wife said, ‘Thank you Sir, we’ll never be able to make it up to you!’” he wrote.

The former president’s statement also says that Brian and Marty Kemp are “the ones who got Fani Willis and he boyfriend all ‘jazzed up,’ and ready to go,” he said in reference to the Fulton County District Attorney who has brought criminal charges against him.

Kemp shared the statement and said his focus is on winning in November and defeating Vice President Kamala Harris and the Democrats.

“You should do the same, Mr. President, and leave my family out of it,” the governor wrote.

My focus is on winning this November and saving our country from Kamala Harris and the Democrats - not engaging in petty personal insults, attacking fellow Republicans, or dwelling on the past.



You should do the same, Mr. President, and leave my family out of it. pic.twitter.com/m8y6CSuZKY — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) August 3, 2024

The two began showing contempt for one another publicly after the 2020 presidential election where Trump lost Georgia’s electoral votes, and which he believes cost him the White House.

The former president is alleged to have called Kemp and Raffensperger and asked them to find 11,000 votes, which was the margin by which President Joe Biden won the popular vote in Georgia.

When Kemp and Raffensperger refused and certified the votes for Biden, the former president withdrew his support.

It’s this alleged phone call that led to Trump and more than a dozen others being criminally charged in Fulton County last year.

