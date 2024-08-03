Former President Donald Trump, VP nominee J.D. Vance holding Atlanta campaign rally

ATLANTA — Former President Donald Trump and vice presidential nominee Senator J.D. Vance are in Atlanta on Saturday holding a campaign rally.

The event began at the Georgia State University Convocation Center in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon.

The event began at the Georgia State University Convocation Center in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon.

The former president has not yet spoken, but several Republican lawmakers and Trump supporters have taken the stage, including former Senator David Perdue and U.S. Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Mike Collins.

“The road to the White House goes directly through the state of Georgia,” Rep. Greene said to the crowd.

“Kamala Harris is like the Stacey Abrams of California,” Rep. Collins said. “Georgia didn’t want Stacey and we don’t want Kamala.”

The GSU Convocation Center in downtown Atlanta is the same location where presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris held a star-studded campaign rally earlier this week.

As former Pres. Trump’s supporters arrive in Atlanta, Democrats canvass for VP Harris Democratic lawmakers like U.S. Representatives Nikema Williams and Jasmine Crockett held a campaign event for Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday morning.

