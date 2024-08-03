As former Pres. Trump’s supporters arrive in Atlanta, Democrats canvass for VP Harris

ATLANTA — Former President Donald Trump and vice presidential candidate Senator J.D. Vance are holding a campaign event in Atlanta on Saturday, but Democrats aren’t sitting still.

Democratic lawmakers including U.S. Representative and Chair of the Georgia Democratic Party Nikema Williams and U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett of Texas held a campaign event for Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2′s Christian Jennings was there as Reps. Williams, Crockett and other local leaders spoke to volunteers ahead of canvassing neighborhoods to help get out the vote in November.

The vice president visited Atlanta earlier this for her first presidential campaign rally in Georgia. She will visit Savannah next week as part of a nationwide battleground state tour with her currently-unannounced vice presidential nominee.

RELATED STORIES:

On Friday, Vice President Harris received votes from enough delegates to become the official Democratic nominee, though she will not formally accept the nomination until the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois later this month.

Former President Trump and Senator formally accepted their nominations for president and vice president at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin last month.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN RELATED NEWS:

People already lining up for Saturday rally for former President Donald Trump

©2024 Cox Media Group