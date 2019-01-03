HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Hundreds are expected to show their respect for fallen Henry County Police Officer Michael Smith at his funeral today.
The service starts at 2 p.m. at Glen Haven Baptist Church, located at 345 East Lake Road in McDonough. In February, the church hosted the funeral for Locust Grove police Officer Chase Maddox.
We'll have LIVE coverage of how the community is coming together to remember the fallen officer, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon
Smith, 33, was shot Dec. 6 while responding to a report of an irate man at a McDonough-area dental office. According to investigators, a single shot struck and killed that man and critically injured Smith. He survived the initial shooting and was recovering. But three weeks later, Smith died from his injuries.
Following the service, a funeral procession will take place from the church to GA 155 and onto John Frank Ward Boulevard. From there, the procession will continue around the McDonough Square, exit left onto Zack Hinton Parkway, then turn right onto McGarity Road.
[GoFundMe page for Officer Michael Smith]
Those wishing to line the streets around McDonough Square in honor of Smith should arrive by 2:30 p.m. A private graveside service will be held for family and Henry County employees.
TRENDING STORIES:
In addition to his wife, Smith is survived by a 3-year-old son, Asher, his parents and a brother.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}