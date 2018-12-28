HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A seven-year veteran of the Henry County police force died Friday weeks after a shooting at a dental office.
Henry County Officer Michael Smith died at 4:30 a.m. at Piedmont Hospital due to complications from the injuries he sustained from a gunshot wound in the line of duty, according to the Henry County Police Department.
Authorities said the shooting happened when 53-year-old Dimaggio McNelly was struggling with Smith, when the officer's gun went off, hitting both of them. McNelly also died in the shooting.
We're working to learn about the funeral arrangements for the fallen officer, on Channel 2 Action News.
The incident happened shortly after 8 a.m. on Dec. 6 inside the lobby area of the Smile Creators dental office located on Jonesboro Road in McDonough, Georgia.
Police said they were called out to the dentist's office for a disruption call after McNelly came in acting erratically.
[PHOTOS: Officer-involved shooting in Henry County]
“Something was unusual about this gentleman that frightened them enough that they called police,” Capt. Joey Smith, with the Henry County Police Department, told Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach.
The officer arrived, and the two got into a fight, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
The officer tried to shock the suspect with a Taser more than once before one shot was fired, hitting both Officer Smith and McNelly.
[GoFundMe page for Officer Michael Smith]
“There was some type of struggle that involved the officer’s weapon,” Joey Smith said.
The suspect was killed and the officer was shot in the face area. GBI officials said Officer Smith was somehow struck with the same bullet that killed McNelly.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}