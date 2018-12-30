Funeral set for Henry County officer who died after shooting at dentist office

Funeral services are set for a Henry County police officer who died weeks after he responded to a shooting at a dentist office.
Officer Michael Smith will be remembered Thursday at the Glen Haven Baptist Church, located at 345 East Lake Road in McDonough. The funeral starts at 2 p.m.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Cannon Cleveland Funeral Home, located at 2580 Highway 42 N. in McDonough.
Officers attending the funeral for Smith are asked to park at Union Grove Middle School, Union Grove High School and East Lake elementary, located across the street from the church, by 1 p.m.
A procession will follow the service from the church to S.R. 155 and onto John Frank Ward Boulevard. It will continue around the McDonough Square, exit left on Zack Hinton Parkway, then turn right onto McGarity Road. Those wishing to line the streets for square in honor of Smith should arrive by 2:30 p.m.
Smith died Friday morning at Piedmont Hospital due to complications from the injuries he suffered from a gunshot wound in the line of duty, according to the Henry County Police Department.
Police said they were called out to the dentist's office for a disruption call when 53-year-old Dimaggio McNelly came in acting erratically.
McNelly was struggling with Smith, when the officer's gun went off, hitting both of them. McNelly also died in the shooting.
Smith was a seven-year veteran of the Henry County Police Department. He graduated from Henry County High School in 2004 and attended Clayton State University where he earned a criminal justice degree.
His car has been placed outside Henry County headquarters for anyone in the community to pay respects. In lieu of flowers, the department asks for donations for his family at The Southern Credit Union located at 2097 Highway 20 West in McDonough.
