Henry woman says attorney withheld $54,000 in escrow funds; State Bar suspends lawyer’s license

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A Henry County woman says she is still waiting to recover more than $54,000 that a judge ruled her former divorce attorney wrongfully withheld from the sale of her marital home.

Angela Smith told Channel 2 Action News she hired attorney Nicole K. Carson in 2023 to represent her during her divorce. As part of the divorce proceedings, the couple sold their marital home, with Carson’s law firm, The Carson Law Group LLC, serving as the escrow agent responsible for distributing the proceeds.

Smith said only a portion of the money was ever deposited into her account.

“I called, never would get a response, and I didn’t know what to do,” Smith said.

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According to court records, a Henry County judge ruled Carson must repay more than $54,000 after determining she wrongfully withheld the escrow funds.

“This attorney actually stole our money,” Smith said. “It should be a criminal offense.”

After failing to recover the money, Smith filed a lawsuit against Carson.

In a recording Smith provided to Channel 2 Action News following a court hearing, Smith can be heard expressing disappointment with Carson and attributing the missing funds to a “misuse of funds on the business account.”

“I told your husband there was a misuse of funds on the business account,” the woman says in the recording.

Six months after the court ruling, Smith said she still has not received the remaining money.

“I can’t do it anymore. I’m tired,” she said.

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Channel 2 Action News went to Carson’s most recently listed address but received no response. Multiple phone calls seeking comment were also not returned before deadline.

Smith also filed a complaint with the State Bar of Georgia.

State Bar records show Carson’s law license was suspended in May after, according to the suspension order, she failed to adequately respond to a Notice of Investigation. The State Bar’s investigation remains ongoing.

In the recording, Carson also states that she made payments to Smith but stopped after Smith filed the lawsuit.

Smith said she hopes sharing her story encourages others to report concerns.

“I want to say to anybody that’s out there, you are not alone. Contact the State Bar. Complain,” she said.

Despite the legal dispute, Smith said the ordeal had one unexpected outcome. She and her husband reconciled after the divorce proceedings and are now working together to recover the money the court ruled is owed to them.

“It definitely brought us closer,” Smith said.

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