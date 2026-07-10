60-year-old drowns at Lake Lanier campground

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A 60-year-old man drowned at a Lake Lanier campground on Thursday.

Hall County first responders and Department of Natural Resources game wardens were called to the Shoal Creek campground on Lake Lanier at 3:30 p.m.

Witnesses told them the man was in the water when he went under and never resurfaced.

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Wardens used SONAR and found him at 7 p.m. in nine feet of water.

His body was recovered and taken to the coroner’s office.

His identity has not been released.

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