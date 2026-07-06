40-year listings: Real estate company accused of deceptive practices banned in Georgia

Georgia’s Attorney General says hundreds of homeowners will be getting money back after the state won a million-dollar settlement against a real estate company accused of trapping customers in decades-long contracts.

Georgia sued the Florida-based company MV Realty after a multi-year Channel 2 Action News investigation.

The business practices the AG called deceptive and unfair LIVE on Channel 2 at 6:00 p.m.

The money will be paid to more than 400 homeowners who were forced to pay early termination fees.

The state says the company promised homeowners quick cash but instead left thousands of Georgians tied to decades long contracts that amounted to liens on their properties.

Homeowners were locked into the deals for 40 years.

“Do business in Georgia, but do it fairly,” said Shawn Cunroy, communications coordinator with the Georgia Attorney General’s Office.

MV Realty can no longer do business in the state of Georgia.

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