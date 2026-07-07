DeKalb homeowner says mold forced her from home after restoration repairs; company disputes claims

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 79-year-old DeKalb County homeowner has been unable to live in her Stone Mountain home for more than a year after her family says an independently owned SERVPRO franchise caused damage to their property after fire restoration work, leading to extensive mold damage.

The dispute centers on a home on Chinquapin Way, where DeKalb County has issued two stop-work orders related to permitting issues.

Josephine Harris’ family said the home initially suffered smoke damage after a fire. They allege restoration crews paused work for several months during the summer without properly ventilating the house, allowing mold to spread throughout the property.

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“She’s almost homeless. I mean she has nothing to call her own,” Harris’ niece, Melia Flemmings, told Channel 2 Action News.

When family members returned to the home months later, they said they found black mold covering furniture, clothing and personal belongings.

“The mold was an inch thick throughout the house,” Harris’ nephew said.

The family also alleges crews closed walls before county inspections were completed and made only cosmetic repairs.

“The county guy came and said, ‘All this has to come out because we can’t inspect what’s behind the wall because you’ve already closed it up,’” Harris’ nephew said.

DeKalb County confirmed it issued two stop-work orders at the property because of permitting and code issues. According to the county, the first order involved work being performed without the required permits. The second order requires additional electrical and plumbing permits before work can continue.

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Harris’ family said the home now must be gutted to properly remediate the mold. They also claim the restoration company told them they may be responsible for paying some of the costs needed to bring the home up to current building codes.

Consumer advocates told Channel 2 Action News that homeowners are generally responsible for repair costs that exceed the limits of their insurance coverage.

The independently owned SERVPRO franchise denied the family’s allegations in a statement, saying it followed the direction of the homeowner, the insurance carrier and local authorities throughout the project.

The franchises complete statement reads: This franchise acted in accordance with the direction and requirements provided by the homeowner, the insurance carrier, and applicable local authorities. They performed all work within the approved scope, insurance coverage, and the permissions granted by the property owner. Throughout the project, the franchise team kept detailed documentation of communications, authorizations, inspections, and the work performed.

Restoration contractors do not determine insurance coverage, policy limits, or claim payments. Our role is to perform restoration services within the scope approved by the property owner and the insurance carrier. In some cases, insurance policy limitations may result in a portion of the recommended work not being covered, leaving homeowners to decide whether to proceed with additional work at their own expense. While we recognize these situations can be frustrating, coverage determinations are made by the insurance carrier.

The project documentation reflects the franchise’s adherence to the direction provided and the work performed throughout the restoration process. The franchise team remains committed to providing quality service, maintaining thorough documentation, and working professionally with all parties involved.

“It’s very disappointing, disheartening,” Flemmings said. “They have no concern or regard for the inconvenience and the devastation that has caused on our family.”

The family said it is now considering legal action against the independently owned SERVPRO franchise. No lawsuit has been filed.

DeKalb County says it never issued any formal citations against the Servpro franchise owner.

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