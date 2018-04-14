0 Henry County community looking for help with sewage leak

HAMPTON, Ga. - Some families in Henry County say sewage is backing up into their homes and onto their yards making it unsafe for their children.

They say the management staff in their community has been slow to respond.

Sewage is just the most pressing issue for residents of the Clover Ranch manufactured home community in Hampton.

I can't live like this. It's going to get all of my kids sick,” resident Albert Edmondson told Channel 2’s Carl Willis.

Edmondson told Willis he called management Thursday about a sewer line that he said was not even connected to the sewage system.

“When we flushed our toilet, it didn't go down into the sewer. It goes straight on the ground,” Edmondson said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Another man, Craig Aris, told Willis that his friend lives in the community and the sewer line didn't have a cap on it for days and sewage flooded the lawn.

Even with a cap on, the man said it was a nightmare of a situation.

"It comes up through the floor, the air vents through the bathtub drain. It backs up the toilet, the sinks, it's coming out of every place," Aris said.

The management staff seemed surprised when Willis called them on Friday, telling him they were unaware of any issues with the sewage lines.

They said they had not received any calls or complaints and claimed that someone may have intentionally damaged the pipe at Edmondson's house.

But, they later called back and told Willis that they did go out and fix the pipe Thursday but Edmondson told Willis the job is not done.

"There's mess all up under my trailer like right now. They were coming in trying to throw skirting over my trailer," Edmondson said.

Residents say they want serious consideration of their concerns and they're planning to take this to city leaders.

"We're having a meeting coming up the second Tuesday of the month and we're trying to get every resident who has a problem to flood the meeting. We're going to flood the town hall," Aris told Willis.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.