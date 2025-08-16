Henry Co. police looking for missing, endangered man

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County police are looking for a missing, endangered man.

Hogan Archer, 19, was last seen this morning leaving his home on Patrick Circle in Jenkinsburg after getting into an argument with family members.

Police say Archer is legally blind and unable to take care of himself. They say he has an altered mental status.

He was last seen wearing blue pants, a camouflage shirt, a hat, and a backpack.

If you spot him, please call Detective D. Vos at 770-288-8270, Henry County non-emergency dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group