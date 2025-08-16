Man found with nearly 250 pounds of cocaine, $600K in Buckhead condo

ATLANTA — A Georgia man has been sentenced to spend more than the next two decades in federal prison for drug trafficking.

In December 2022, Mekael Desean Daniels, 55, was operating a stash house in a Buckhead condominium building, according to federal prosecutors.

They say Daniels had more than 242 pounds of cocaine that had recently arrived from Mexico and 62 grams of fentanyl that had been pressed into pills in his condo.

When they searched his car in the garage, they found a bag with $500,000 and a shoebox with $100,000 that they say came from selling cocaine.

He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess cocaine and fentanyl with the intent to distribute in March.

The U.S. Department of Justice says this is Daniel’s fourth drug trafficking conviction.

Earlier this week, he was sentenced to 24 years and four months in prison, followed by supervised release for the rest of his life.

“Daniels was a repeat offender fueling the flow of deadly drugs into our communities,” said Paul Brown, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta.

“Let this case serve as a clear warning: drug traffickers can no longer operate with impunity," said Jae W. Chung, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Division.

