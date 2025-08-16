Driver killed, 2 hospitalized by falling tree limb in Canton

CANTON, Ga. — A falling tree limb in Canton caused two cars to crash on Friday afternoon, police confirmed.

Police say they were called to Hickory Flat Hwy. near Interstate 575, where they found two crashed cars that had both struck a large tree limb.

The driver of the car going east was killed instantly when the tree hit the vehicle, police say. That car then hit a nearby light pole.

A pickup truck going the opposite direction was also hit by the limb. Both people inside were rushed to the hospital. Their current conditions are unclear.

“This was a devastating and unforeseen event. We ask the community to respect the privacy of the family mourning the loss of their loved one and to keep the injured in their thoughts as they begin the road to recovery,” said Canton Police Chief Marty Ferrell.

Police say they are still working to learn the circumstances around the tree limb falling.

