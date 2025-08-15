Gwinnett student accused of taking gun to elementary school, shooting toilet, GCPS says

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A student at Meadowcreek Elementary School in Gwinnett County was arrested after bringing a firearm to school and discharging it in a toilet before classes began on Thursday.

The incident is under criminal investigation, said Bernard Watson, director of community and media relations at Gwinnett County Public Schools.

On Thursday morning, before the school day began, administrators were alerted that a toilet in a restroom had been broken. When questioned, a student admitted to intentionally damaging it. That student received disciplinary consequences in accordance with our student conduct code.

Friday, new information came to light, Watson said. A parent and several students reported that that same student had brought a firearm to school on Thursday and had threatened to shoot the toilet.

School police immediately investigated and confirmed the student had taken the gun from home, brought it to school and discharged it in the toilet before classes began.

Police are also investigating whether the student’s parents will face charges.

“We’ll be collaborating with Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office to determine if criminal charges will be forthcoming,” said Tony Lockhart, chief of police at GCPS.

No one was in the restroom at the time, and no one was injured. That student, though, has been arrested and will face criminal charges.

“To our families, please know that we take any threat to our safety very seriously,” Watson said. “We need your partnership in talking with your children about the dangers and consequences of bringing weapons to school and reporting any concerns right away.”

“As a responsible gun owner, you need to make sure that your weapon is secure and safe and just to take it another step, any family members, make sure there’s nothing in your child’s backpack that shouldn’t be there prior to them leaving for school,” Lockhart said.

