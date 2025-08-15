Georgia teen detained by ICE on his second day of school following traffic stop

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. — An 18-year-old student from Toombs County High School was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement on his second day of school, causing shock and confusion within his community.

Roberto Iztep-Caba, who has lived in the United States since he was 4 years old after immigrating from Guatemala, was pulled over for a traffic violation on Aug. 8, which led to his detention by ICE, WJCL-TV reports.

“Everyone is heartbroken. We’re confused,” said Maritza Zamorano, Roberto’s girlfriend, told the TV station. “We’re all just like, there’s no way.”

Roberto was stopped by law enforcement for failing to come to a complete stop at a stop sign while on his way to school after dropping his mother off at work, a routine he has followed for years.

This was the first time Roberto had ever been stopped by law enforcement, according to Zamorano.

Roberto is an active member of the school community, participating in the soccer team and cross country, WJCL-TV reports.

He was part of the 2024 soccer state championship win for Toombs County. Roberto’s family is uncertain about when they will see him again, and they miss him greatly.

A GoFundMe campaign organized by Zamorano is raising funds for Roberto’s legal expenses, and it has nearly reached its goal.

Roberto’s detention has left his family and community in distress, as they work to secure legal representation and hope for his return.

