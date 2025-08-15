Suspect arrested after road-rage shooting that hurt 2 girls

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two young girls are recovering after being shot during a road-rage incident on Langford Parkway.

Atlanta police took a suspect into custody, Channel 2’s Cory James reported Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred when the girls’ mother, driving a Toyota Highlander, was involved in a rear-end fender bender with another driver, police say.

They say after that happened – the mom tried flagging down that driver, but police say that is when someone shot towards her vehicle, injuring the 8-year-old and 13-year-old girls.

The shooting happened near Sylvan Road before 9 a.m.

The mom then raced to this gas station on Main Street and Knotts Avenue for help.

Atlanta police responded in force.

Police arrested 20-year-old Bennie McCoy on Friday. He will be taken into Fulton County Jail.

He faces four counts of aggravated assault, possession of firearm during the commission of felony, and hit and run.

“When I heard it was two kids I was praying because it hurt,” said Marverly Williams, a business owner who witnessed the aftermath of the shooting. “I’ve got an 11- and 6-year-old grandchild and that would appalled me.”

Marverly Williams, who owns a beauty salon nearby, was shocked to see the police surrounding the red SUV with a bullet hole under the back window.

Atlanta Police Lt. Christopher Butler emphasized the need for anger management on the road, stating that gunfire is totally unnecessary.

The two girls were taken to Arthur M. Blank Hospital for treatment and are expected to be OK.

Williams expressed concern about the increasing violence on the roads, noting, “I pray coming in here and leaving out and thank God I got home.”

Both girls are expected to recover.

Channel 2 Action News will have more on this developing story.

