Woman dead after being attacked by dogs in Union City

UNION CITY, Ga. — Several dogs have been euthanized after Fulton County leaders say they attacked and killed a woman.

On Aug. 1, someone called 911 just before 11:15 a.m. and reported that a woman who had been attacked was lying on the side of Lakeside Drive in Union City.

Union City fire crews arrived eight minutes later and found her with "severe lacerations from extensive dog bites."

She was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries. On Thursday, Fulton County officials reported that she died from those injuries.

Her identity has not been released.

Fulton County Animal Services took three dogs into custody after the attack and the owner later surrendered two more dogs.

Four dogs have been euthanized and a fifth is in custody at the animal shelter.

A Fulton County spokesperson says police are continuing to investigate the attack and charges are expected to be filed.

