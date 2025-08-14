A family called their missing daughter’s phone, someone else answered

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY. Ga. — The family of a missing mother of four has been trying to locate her for weeks, and they say the search took a strange twist when trying to reach out.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The parents of 27-year-old Jacqueline Conover said she has not been seen since July 23. Channel 2’s Tom Jones joined them Thursday as they passed out flyers on Washington Road in East Point, near where she lives.

Police say she was dealing with mental health issues, and she had just gotten out of the hospital and met with Georgia Division of Family and Children Services to get custody of her children.

Her family says she disappeared after the state agency said she wasn’t well enough to get custody of her children.

Cornelius Hexstall, Conover’s father, said they were surprised when they called her phone and someone they didn’t know answered.

“He said, ‘My name is Anthony, I’m homeless and I’m a minister,” her father said.

“Anthony” told them he wanted to meet with someone in the family at 12:30 a.m.

Hexstall said he weighed whether to go but decided against it.

“My wife said no, don’t go. Don’t go. Could be a set up,” he said.

The man stopped answering after the first call.

Lt. Rickie Michaud with East Point Police said it is not known right now if Conover is in danger.

“Really a lot of unknowns right now,” he said.

Beverly Conover, her mother, just wants to see her back home.

“Please come home. I miss you. Please come home,” she said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group